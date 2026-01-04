Previous
Rosette by salza
Photo 3969

Rosette

For the 52 week challenge - Symmetry
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Anne ace
Great macro and works well for your challenge Sally.
January 4th, 2026  
