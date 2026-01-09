Blue-eyed Cape Gannet

Bird Island, Lambert's Bay, South Africa.

Bird Island lies about 100m off the shore of Lambert's Bay on the Cape's West Coast. It offers visitors a rare opportunity to see the blue-eyed Cape gannet up close.

As the only accessible spot in the world to see Cape gannets breed, Bird Island is a bird-watcher’s paradise. The island’s hide is perfectly situated to observe their activities first-hand and learn more about their breeding habits. Other birds on the island include the Cape cormorant and the kelp gull.