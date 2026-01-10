Bird Island, Lambert's Bay

Bird Island lies about 100m off the shore of Lambert's Bay on the Cape's West Coast, South Africa. It offers visitors a rare opportunity to see the blue-eyed Cape gannet up close. Bird Island is one of only six sites world-wide where Cape gannets breed, and it is the only breeding site easily accessible to the public.

During January 2025, the Cape Gannet population reached an impressive 45,000 individuals—its highest in 19 years. This marked a significant milestone for the island, with numbers consistently remaining in the 30,000s over the past five years.