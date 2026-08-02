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Previous
Photo 3982
Upstanding
Noticed the tiny petal standing upright, thought it would make a cool picture
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
2nd August 2026 2:59pm
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purple
,
flower
,
garden
,
daisy
,
flora
,
african daisy
,
osteospermum
Barb
ace
Great eye! It does make a unique picture!
August 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
August 3rd, 2026
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