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Upstanding by salza
Photo 3982

Upstanding

Noticed the tiny petal standing upright, thought it would make a cool picture
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
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Photo Details

Barb ace
Great eye! It does make a unique picture!
August 3rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
August 3rd, 2026  
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