Photo 1001
Mirror Image
For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline
@jacqbb
- How about for your gp-challenge a shot with reflections of your animals?
This is Skye reflected in a mirror that I took into the garden, rested it against my legs and took the photo with the camera pointing down towards the mirror.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
dog
mirror
reflection
animal
pet
border collie
skye
salza_gp
get-pushed-401
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
my response to your challenge
April 5th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@salza
A brilliant response Sally!
April 5th, 2020
