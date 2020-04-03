Previous
Mirror Image by salza
Mirror Image

For my get pushed challenge from Jacqueline @jacqbb - How about for your gp-challenge a shot with reflections of your animals?

This is Skye reflected in a mirror that I took into the garden, rested it against my legs and took the photo with the camera pointing down towards the mirror.
Sally Ings

Sally Ings ace
@jacqbb my response to your challenge
April 5th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
@salza A brilliant response Sally!
April 5th, 2020  
