Eyes Open by salza
Photo 1004

Eyes Open

The pair of Spotted Eagle Owls were back in the garden today. They have been rather scarce over the last month or so.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
judith deacon ace
Fantastic capture Sally.
April 13th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a wonderful capture of that wise face.
April 13th, 2020  
JackieR ace
They're social distancing Sally!!! Fav
April 13th, 2020  
