Previous
Next
Photo 1004
Eyes Open
The pair of Spotted Eagle Owls were back in the garden today. They have been rather scarce over the last month or so.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
3
5
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3832
photos
205
followers
100
following
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
2823
1003
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
1004
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
13th April 2020 12:22pm
Privacy
Public
nature
bird
garden
owl
spotted eagle owl
judith deacon
ace
Fantastic capture Sally.
April 13th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a wonderful capture of that wise face.
April 13th, 2020
JackieR
ace
They're social distancing Sally!!! Fav
April 13th, 2020
