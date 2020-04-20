Sign up
Photo 1007
And Stretch
The owl sat with his wing stretched out like this for about 15 minutes. I wish I knew what he was doing. Must have just been sunning himself.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
Tags
bird
,
owl
,
eagle owl
,
spotted eagle owl
,
apmay20
judith deacon
ace
I think you're right, sunning himself. What a wonderful opportunity to view him so close.
April 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this strange behaviour, love the feathers of the wings. I have seen doves and pigeons do it too.
April 20th, 2020
