And Stretch by salza
Photo 1007

And Stretch

The owl sat with his wing stretched out like this for about 15 minutes. I wish I knew what he was doing. Must have just been sunning himself.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
judith deacon ace
I think you're right, sunning himself. What a wonderful opportunity to view him so close.
April 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this strange behaviour, love the feathers of the wings. I have seen doves and pigeons do it too.
April 20th, 2020  
