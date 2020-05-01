Sign up
Photo 1011
The Screws
I could have given this a slightly different title.....
For my get pushed challenge from Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- For your challenge for this week, could you do a reflection in a studio style set up, (so not an outdoors in a pond or a lake)
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
reflection
,
screws
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-405
Sally Ings
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
one response to your challenge
May 2nd, 2020
Annie D
ace
well done with the light and reflections
May 2nd, 2020
