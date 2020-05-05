Sign up
Photo 1014
Petrified
For my get pushed challenge from Annie
@annied
- “sit somewhere, anywhere, for 10 minutes. Look around and at the end of the 10 minutes take a photo of something you think is photogenic.”
5th May 2020
5th May 20
4
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3865
photos
201
followers
102
following
277% complete
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
texture
,
salza_gp
,
get-pusged-406
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
May 7th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Certainly worth a shot!
May 7th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
@annied
first attempt
May 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yep that's photogenic!
May 7th, 2020
