Petrified by salza
Photo 1014

Petrified

For my get pushed challenge from Annie @annied - “sit somewhere, anywhere, for 10 minutes. Look around and at the end of the 10 minutes take a photo of something you think is photogenic.”
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
May 7th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Certainly worth a shot!
May 7th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
@annied first attempt
May 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yep that's photogenic!
May 7th, 2020  
