Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1026
Double Daisy
For my get pushed challenge from Val
@valpetersen
How about using Photoshop to enhance or create an image featuring foliage and/or flowers - could maybe overlay two images, or use a clone or stamp to create a pattern?
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3910
photos
205
followers
103
following
281% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
10th June 2020 5:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
garden
,
daisy
,
double exposure
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-411
Diana
ace
Well done Sally, beautiful image.
June 10th, 2020
