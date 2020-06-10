Previous
Next
Double Daisy by salza
Photo 1026

Double Daisy

For my get pushed challenge from Val @valpetersen How about using Photoshop to enhance or create an image featuring foliage and/or flowers - could maybe overlay two images, or use a clone or stamp to create a pattern?
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done Sally, beautiful image.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise