Photo 1031
Sleeping Owl
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
2
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3930
photos
205
followers
104
following
282% complete
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
26th June 2020 10:18am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
garden
,
owl
,
spotted eagle owl
Diana
ace
Great shot Sally!
June 27th, 2020
Leon Buijs
Great capture
June 27th, 2020
