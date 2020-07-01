Sign up
Photo 1032
Unknown plant
I was given a succulent cutting. I have no idea what the name of the plant is. It developed a flower bud and they grew longer and longer (about 7 to 8 cm) before opening up to these lovely star shaped flowers. The plant has a greyish variegated leaf
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
flower
,
star
,
garden
,
succulent
