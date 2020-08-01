Sign up
Photo 1039
Make an Impression
For my get pushed challenge from Annie
@annied
- how about an image inspired by an impressionist painting of your choice?
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
3972
photos
203
followers
102
following
284% complete
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
1039
2933
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
1st August 2020 8:53am
dog
,
animal
,
pet
,
donkey
,
german shepherd
,
painterly
,
gsd
,
jax
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-418
Sally Ings
ace
@annied
one response although it's not quite what I was looking for
August 1st, 2020
