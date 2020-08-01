Previous
Make an Impression by salza
Photo 1039

Make an Impression

For my get pushed challenge from Annie @annied - how about an image inspired by an impressionist painting of your choice?
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings ace
@annied one response although it's not quite what I was looking for
August 1st, 2020  
