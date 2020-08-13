Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
Pasteis de nata
These decadent Portuguese custard tarts are available at a coffee shop in the village.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
13th August 2020 4:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
food
,
treat
,
delicious
,
tart
,
custard tart
,
pasteis de nata
JackieR
ace
Discovered these in Porto last summer, decadent, delicious and decidedly calorific!!
Fab still life
August 13th, 2020
Leon Buijs
Looks delicious
August 13th, 2020
Orion5D
ace
oh my, yes those are delicious ! wonderful picture.
August 13th, 2020
