Photo 1044
Rose
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
286% complete
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
21st August 2020 3:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
rose
,
petals
,
close up
Diana
ace
Gorgeous
August 21st, 2020
