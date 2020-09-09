Sign up
Photo 1050
Big and Small
Jax and Mia. Despite Mia's size she thinks she is boss.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
1
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4020
photos
195
followers
100
following
287% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
9th September 2020 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
garden
,
mia
,
german shepherd
,
gsd
,
jax
,
pekingese
,
peke
Anne
ace
She certainly has the “boss” air about her Sally! Lovely shot
September 9th, 2020
