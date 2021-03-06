Previous
The makings for an oil painting by salza
Photo 1088

The makings for an oil painting

I have been inspired by some 365ers to rekindle my love for painting. So I have dug out my oil paints - that have been in storage for at least three years. Something simple will be first on the menu.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details

Oh my you look professional and organised, hope you find inspiration and enjoy rekindling your love of painting.
March 6th, 2021  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thanks Jackie. I spent a few hours today trolling YouTube seeking inspiration and have found a few projects that I would love to tackle
March 6th, 2021  
I admire you! Wishing you well with your first painting in a while. =)
March 6th, 2021  
@salza please do share if you don' mind others joining you
March 6th, 2021  
