Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1088
The makings for an oil painting
I have been inspired by some 365ers to rekindle my love for painting. So I have dug out my oil paints - that have been in storage for at least three years. Something simple will be first on the menu.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
4
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4214
photos
204
followers
107
following
298% complete
View this month »
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Latest from all albums
3121
3122
3123
1087
3124
3125
1088
3126
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A305F
Taken
6th March 2021 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paint
,
art
,
art supplies
,
oil paint
,
sixws-115
JackieR
ace
Oh my you look professional and organised, hope you find inspiration and enjoy rekindling your love of painting.
March 6th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thanks Jackie. I spent a few hours today trolling YouTube seeking inspiration and have found a few projects that I would love to tackle
March 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I admire you! Wishing you well with your first painting in a while. =)
March 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@salza
please do share if you don' mind others joining you
March 6th, 2021
