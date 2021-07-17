Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1134
A Beautiful Day
Snow topped mountains in the background and a Donkey looking for some attention (probably food related) in the foreground
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
4
2
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
17th July 2021 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
mountain
,
animal
,
landscape
,
outdoor
,
donkey
,
winterhoek
moni kozi
ace
Heheeee... such a cute face
July 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the shot and narrative.
July 17th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! Sweet donkey and a beautiful view. Deadline for mag cover challenge has been extended. =)
July 17th, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
They always look so Jovial to me!!! Great ones!!
July 17th, 2021
