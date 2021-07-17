Previous
A Beautiful Day by salza
Photo 1134

A Beautiful Day

Snow topped mountains in the background and a Donkey looking for some attention (probably food related) in the foreground
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Sally Ings

I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
moni kozi ace
Heheeee... such a cute face
July 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love the shot and narrative.
July 17th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Aww! Sweet donkey and a beautiful view. Deadline for mag cover challenge has been extended. =)
July 17th, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
They always look so Jovial to me!!! Great ones!!
July 17th, 2021  
