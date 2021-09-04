Previous
Coffee with a smile by salza
Coffee with a smile

Had an impromptu meet up with a friend. My coffee arrived with a lovely smiley face on it
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks delish along with that chocolate cake. (drooling here)
September 4th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
@marlboromaam that chocolate cake is heavenly. Wish I could send you some
September 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@salza I wish you could too! =)
September 4th, 2021  
