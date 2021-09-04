Sign up
Photo 1149
Coffee with a smile
Had an impromptu meet up with a friend. My coffee arrived with a lovely smiley face on it
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th September 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
cake
,
friend
,
treat
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looks delish along with that chocolate cake. (drooling here)
September 4th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
@marlboromaam
that chocolate cake is heavenly. Wish I could send you some
September 4th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@salza
I wish you could too! =)
September 4th, 2021
