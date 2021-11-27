Sign up
Photo 1178
Inspection of the aftermath
For my get pushed challenge from Francoise
@francoise
- How about a photo on the theme "aftermath"?
Daisy dog inspecting some of the remains after a number of very large Bluegum trees had to be felled.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Tags
sand
,
dog
,
garden
,
daisy
,
sticks
,
aftermath
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-487
Sally Ings
ace
@francoise
November 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
for a moment I thought it was the storm we had last night!
November 27th, 2021
