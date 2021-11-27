Previous
Inspection of the aftermath by salza
Photo 1178

Inspection of the aftermath

For my get pushed challenge from Francoise @francoise - How about a photo on the theme "aftermath"?

Daisy dog inspecting some of the remains after a number of very large Bluegum trees had to be felled.
27th November 2021

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...


Photo Details

Sally Ings
@francoise
November 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
for a moment I thought it was the storm we had last night!
November 27th, 2021  
