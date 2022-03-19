Sign up
Photo 1213
Through the trees
You can just about see the moon setting behind the mountains. I was out walking the dogs in the olive orchard
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
19th March 2022 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
trees
,
landscape
,
dawn
,
olive
,
landscape-46
