Owls in the Garden by salza
Photo 1216

Owls in the Garden

We have these two statues in the garden. The owl on the left is hollow and if you place a candle or light into it it's eyes glow. Looks rather eerie. Perhaps I should take a photo.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
