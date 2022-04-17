Previous
Get up! by salza
Photo 1218

Get up!

It seemed that the donkey standing was pleading with the other one to get up.
The donkey lying down had been having a sand bath but I was too slow getting my phone out of my pocket to capture the roll around
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Sally Ings

salza
Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa
Photo Details

