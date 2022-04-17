Sign up
Photo 1218
Get up!
It seemed that the donkey standing was pleading with the other one to get up.
The donkey lying down had been having a sand bath but I was too slow getting my phone out of my pocket to capture the roll around
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4717
photos
203
followers
105
following
333% complete
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1216
3495
1217
3496
3497
3498
1218
3499
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
17th April 2022 9:11am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
donkey
,
ndao3
