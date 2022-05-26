Previous
Rearing Horse by salza
Rearing Horse

Saw this fabulous sculpture today. It's life sized.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
