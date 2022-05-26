Sign up
Photo 1231
Rearing Horse
Saw this fabulous sculpture today. It's life sized.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Sally Ings
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
1231
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
26th May 2022 4:19pm
Tags
horse
statue
sculpture
