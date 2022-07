For my get pushed challenge from Northy @northy - I know you don't do people or typical "street" photography, but I'm wondering how you'd feel about taking and posting a picture that depicts and showcases your community - whether it's a landmark building, or a street name sign... or maybe a set up shot of a flyer for a local community event... or just an empty street...My husband and I volunteer at our local Parkrun, I decided to take a picture of the people participating in the event