Previous
Next
Fly in the garden by salza
Photo 1251

Fly in the garden

For my get pushed challenge from Pete @mirroroflife - how would you like to do a challenge on insects?

This fly was quite obliging and let me take a few photos of it.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
342% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@mirroroflife another response to your challenge. This one definitely is an insect.
July 31st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great response Sally!
July 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise