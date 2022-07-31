Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1251
Fly in the garden
For my get pushed challenge from Pete
@mirroroflife
- how would you like to do a challenge on insects?
This fly was quite obliging and let me take a few photos of it.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
4851
photos
202
followers
107
following
342% complete
View this month »
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Latest from all albums
3596
1249
3597
1250
3598
3599
1251
3600
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
31st July 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
fly
,
insect
,
garden
,
daisy
,
salza_gp
,
get-pushed-521
Sally Ings
ace
@mirroroflife
another response to your challenge. This one definitely is an insect.
July 31st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great response Sally!
July 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close