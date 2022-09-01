A portion of my day

For my get pushed challenge from April @aecasey - your challenge is to do a "day in the life" collage. Whose life is up to you ... could be a pet, you, or whomever you choose.
I planned to depict my average day. Didn't quite work out as planned. On the left side - pictures of Jax (bottom), Skye and Pixie (top) waiting for their breakfast. On the right side: top - one of the dogs that I groomed today, middle - my breakfast of a croissant and cappuccino, bottom - Pixie snuggled up on the couch after dinner.
My original plan was to show picture of all of my furry clients but I totally forgot to take pictures.