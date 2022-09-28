Sign up
Photo 1261
Cinnamon
Had the pleasure of working with these young Griffons - a brother and sister.
The Griffon Bruxellois or Brussels Griffon is a breed of toy dog, named for their city of origin of Brussels, Belgium.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
0
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community.
4907
photos
197
followers
107
following
345% complete
View this month »
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
animal
,
pet
,
cinnamon
,
griffon
