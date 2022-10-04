Previous
Album Cover Challenge 139 by salza
Photo 1265

Album Cover Challenge 139

Artist - AXIOM
Title - Try at least once
Quote - Life is something that everyone should try at least once. - Henry J. Tillman
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
A fun cover.
October 4th, 2022  
