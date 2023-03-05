Previous
During the Rain by salza
During the Rain

For my get pushed challenge from Kathy @randystreat - How about a photo using water in any of its forms.
Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
@randystreat response to your challenge
March 5th, 2023  
