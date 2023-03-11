Previous
Flicking through by salza
Photo 1294

Flicking through

For my get pushed challenge from Laura @la_photographic - for your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of movement?

Not quite what I wanted but it's all I have at the moment
11th March 2023

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Sally Ings
@la_photographic response to your challenge.
March 11th, 2023  
