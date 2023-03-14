Previous
Next
Succulent Flower by salza
Photo 1295

Succulent Flower

Got some new succulents last week and this flower opened up on one of them. I must look up what it's name is
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
That is so interesting
March 14th, 2023  
julia ace
Is this the one that smells of rotting meat..My Sister had one and she cleaned wiped everything to get rid of the smell, to no avail, when discovered where it came from it became an outside plant..
March 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise