Previous
Photo 1324
Pale Aeonium Sunburst
This rosette is on the same plant as the one in the picture in my main album. It's interesting how this rosette has only about half of the leaves showing the varigation
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
3
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5211
photos
156
followers
87
following
1324
1324
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st January 2025 6:09pm
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
garden
,
aeonium
Mags
ace
How lovely it is!
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
January 1st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
January 1st, 2025
