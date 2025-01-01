Previous
Pale Aeonium Sunburst by salza
Pale Aeonium Sunburst

This rosette is on the same plant as the one in the picture in my main album. It's interesting how this rosette has only about half of the leaves showing the varigation
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Mags ace
How lovely it is!
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
January 1st, 2025  
