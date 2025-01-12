Previous
Interesting Clouds by salza
The cloud pattern was fabulous. We were checking the sky to see if the planets were visible. Instead we got this super pattern in the sky.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
Great clouds and pov. The sky looks like it is closing in.
January 13th, 2025  
