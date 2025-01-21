Previous
Padstal or Farmstall in English by salza
Padstal or Farmstall in English

We have fabulous farmstalls that pop up between towns and are in the middle of nowhere.
Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Susan Wakely ace
Rather eclectic and fun.
January 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh I love this, have even been there ;-)
January 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Interesting capture!
January 22nd, 2025  
