Previous
Calendar view by salza
Photo 1337

Calendar view

Thanks to Ann @olivetreeann for hosting this fabulous challenge.
Thanks also to everyone who commented and encouraged me to complete the challenge.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great job! It's a beautiful calendar view.
February 28th, 2025  
Anne ace
Great collage of the month Sally
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact