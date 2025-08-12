Previous
Just a Herd of Elephant by salza
Photo 1341

Just a Herd of Elephant

For World Elephant day
What an amazing sight to see. There must have been around 75 elephants in this herd. It was definitely the biggest herd we have ever seen.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Dianne
Incredible!
August 12th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Fabulous sight fv!
August 12th, 2025  
Diana
Stunning, where are you Sally?
August 12th, 2025  
Sally Ings
@ludwigsdiana Diana this picture was taken - with my phone - in Addo Elephant Park during May. It was amazing to see such a big herd.
August 12th, 2025  
