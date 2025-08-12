Sign up
Previous
Photo 1341
Just a Herd of Elephant
For World Elephant day
What an amazing sight to see. There must have been around 75 elephants in this herd. It was definitely the biggest herd we have ever seen.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
4
3
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
22nd May 2025 4:07pm
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
elephant
,
herd
,
addo
Dianne
ace
Incredible!
August 12th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Fabulous sight fv!
August 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning, where are you Sally?
August 12th, 2025
Sally Ings
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana this picture was taken - with my phone - in Addo Elephant Park during May. It was amazing to see such a big herd.
August 12th, 2025
