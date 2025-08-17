Previous
Spring flowers waiting for the sun by salza
Photo 1342

Spring flowers waiting for the sun

Took a drive to see the spring flowers. The weather wasn't playing along, there was cloud cover so many of the flowers were closed.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Sally Ings

@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
