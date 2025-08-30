Previous
Flying Saucer by salza
Photo 1343

Flying Saucer

A beacon to let you know you have reached Tankwa Padstal
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Sally Ings

ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
Mags ace
LOL! That's just cool!
September 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m imagining aliens.
September 8th, 2025  
