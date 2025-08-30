Sign up
Previous
Photo 1343
Flying Saucer
A beacon to let you know you have reached Tankwa Padstal
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
0
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5305
photos
150
followers
82
following
367% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
30th August 2025 10:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
aliens
,
flying saucer
,
karoo
,
tankwa
Mags
ace
LOL! That's just cool!
September 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m imagining aliens.
September 8th, 2025
