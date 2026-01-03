Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
The bay at high tide
This picture was taken from roughly the same spot as the one showing the tidal fish traps -
https://365project.org/salza/365/2026-01-03
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
3
1
Sally Ings
ace
@salza
I'm from Tulbagh, Western Cape, South Africa. Tulbagh is a small farming community. Get Pushed Challenge: I have been doing this challenge on and off...
5313
photos
146
followers
81
following
368% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
24th October 2025 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
stilbaai
,
still bay
JackieR
ace
What a difference
January 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
So lovely!
January 3rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great comparison.
January 3rd, 2026
