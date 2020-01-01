Previous
Abandoned Tractor by sam365cronje
Abandoned Tractor

Tractor and trailer waiting until after new-year to continue it's work at Saint Stithians College in Sandton.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Sam Cronje

@sam365cronje
