Previous
Next
Bright sculptures by sam365cronje
3 / 365

Bright sculptures

Having a look at the upgraded Vodacom World in Midrand. Big on tech and boasting a nice exhibition space.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Sam Cronje

@sam365cronje
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise