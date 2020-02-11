Previous
The moon at 05:24 by sam365cronje
26 / 365

The moon at 05:24

The moon shining through a vail of clouds at 05:24 this morning. On our way to exercise with sunrise still 30 minutes away.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Sam Cronje

Photo Details

