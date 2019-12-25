Previous
All I want for Christmas...is you by samae
All I want for Christmas...is you

First Christmas ever without our boys. Josh is up above the clouds flying a jet all across the country today. Zac is interning at a doctors office this week. Proud of both, but miss them.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas !

sarah

Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
bkb in the city
Hard to be away from family. My nephew lives in Toronto and works for Air Canada. We certainly missed him this year
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Stunning image of your lovely boys. It is also the first time in fourteen years that we celebrate without our girls, not a lovely Christmas at all ;-)
December 25th, 2019  
gloria jones ace
Great image of your handsome sons...It's hard not have your family together at Christmas.
December 25th, 2019  
