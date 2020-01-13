Sign up
Photo 563
Lake Levels
We had so much rain the last few days, so went to the dam to see the powerful water. The lake is up to an elevation of 745.47'
I first converted this to B&W. Wasn't thrilled, so I put the color version back in as a layer in PS. Still not thrilled, but it is what it is today.
Best on Black.
Thanks for stopping by.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
898
photos
123
followers
93
following
Tags
water
,
lake
,
dam
