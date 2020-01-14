Sign up
Feeling Blessed
Thirty-six years ago on this day, I married my best friend. Seven months ago on this day, we bought our business. Seven months ago on this day, Dori was born.
Plus today our new couch and chair arrived!!
Pretty good day.
Thanks for stopping by.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Beth
I think you are definitely blessed. I love the picture you're sharing.. That is the kind of still life that looks like art. Fav
January 15th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Cheers to many more!
Pretty still life!
January 15th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and Happy Anniversary, Sarah!
January 15th, 2020
