Previous
Next
Feeling Blessed by samae
Photo 564

Feeling Blessed

Thirty-six years ago on this day, I married my best friend. Seven months ago on this day, we bought our business. Seven months ago on this day, Dori was born.

Plus today our new couch and chair arrived!!

Pretty good day.

Thanks for stopping by.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beth
I think you are definitely blessed. I love the picture you're sharing.. That is the kind of still life that looks like art. Fav
January 15th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Cheers to many more!
Pretty still life!
January 15th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and Happy Anniversary, Sarah!
January 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise