Photo 599
Let’s go for a walk
Thanks for your comments on my tea set yesterday. I put the color version in my extras as requested by
@momamo
. 😃
This is part of my everyday - taking Croz and Dori for a walk. I added a few textures to make t a bit more interesting. BoB if you have time.
Thanks for stopping by.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
for2020
