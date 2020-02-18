Previous
Next
Let’s go for a walk by samae
Photo 599

Let’s go for a walk

Thanks for your comments on my tea set yesterday. I put the color version in my extras as requested by @momamo. 😃

This is part of my everyday - taking Croz and Dori for a walk. I added a few textures to make t a bit more interesting. BoB if you have time.

Thanks for stopping by.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise