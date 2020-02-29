Previous
Happy Birthday Croz-low key by samae
Happy Birthday Croz-low key

Tomorrow is what I figure to be Crozby’s 8th birthday. He is a rescue, so we aren’t sure exactly. He is my subject for today - and another version is in my extras.

sarah

Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Etienne ace
What a great personality portrait !
February 29th, 2020  
