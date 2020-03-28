Sign up
Photo 638
Hail storm
No need to comment - we worked on the patio terrace all day getting it cleaned and ready for the season. we will give the concrete patio floor a fresh coat of stain tomorrow.
So I had no time to play with my camera today.
This is from yesterday afternoon - it was crazy lighting and thunder and at times golf ball size hail
Hope everyone is having a great weekend
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
27th March 2020 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hail
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my quite the weather!
March 28th, 2020
