Hail storm by samae
Photo 638

Hail storm

No need to comment - we worked on the patio terrace all day getting it cleaned and ready for the season. we will give the concrete patio floor a fresh coat of stain tomorrow.

So I had no time to play with my camera today.
This is from yesterday afternoon - it was crazy lighting and thunder and at times golf ball size hail

Hope everyone is having a great weekend
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
174% complete

Islandgirl ace
Oh my quite the weather!
March 28th, 2020  
