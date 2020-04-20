Previous
Finally! Yak Therapy
Finally! Yak Therapy

Was a gorgeous morning to go out on the lake. This was my first paddle of the new year. Interesting how different the lake is during the weekday now with this shutdown. There were more boats, fishing boats, and more people out on their decks their homes. Sadly there was also less wildlife to see. Got a little windy, so didn't stay out too long. Definitely, a much needed therapy session with my kayak!

Thanks for your very encouraging comments on my photo yesterday. Greatly appreciate it.

Thanks as always for stopping by. Will try to get caught up on commenting on your photos later today.
